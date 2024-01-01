Omar Jackson
Founder, OJ Lifestyle and Partner, Berkeley Assets
Omar Jackson is the founder of OJ Lifestyle and a Partner at Berkeley Assets. At Berkeley Assets, Omar oversees all opportunities to maximize the potential of their diversified portfolio on behalf of investors and institutions. He has set up and run numerous successful businesses in the UK and the Middle East, sourcing investment for startups and acting on behalf of a portfolio of clients. He is responsible for leading a transformational change within the organization towards a goal of making private equity more accessible and transparent.
Latest
Getting Through The COVID-19 Crisis: Tips From One Young Entrepreneur To Another
These unprecedented times are creating trials for many, but however testing they may seem, with those challenges, come opportunities.
Team Work Makes The Dream Work
Rethink how you go about hiring for your enterprise.
