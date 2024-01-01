Osman Sultan
Author
Osman Sultan is co-author with Bruno Lanvin of The Future Is Young: How Technology, Talent And Innovation Can Help Us Face The Most Pressing Challenges Of Our Time published by IMD.
Latest
Five Things You Need To Know About Leading Generation Z
MENA economies are ranked among the world's fastest growing, making the case for attracting, understanding, and retaining young employees even more pressing.
The Master Orator: Osman Sultan's Public Speaking Tips For Execs
As anyone who has listened to Osman Sultan speak can attest, the du CEO is a gifted orator.