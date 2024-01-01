Patrick Osman

Senior Director of International Ventures, The Private Office Of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum

Patrick Osman is a speaker, author, entrepreneur, and CEO of the Sales Training Academy. He is also the Senior Director of International Ventures at The Private Office Of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum in the UAE. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Six Steps To Get Your Startup Business Off The Ground

Want to validate your startup business idea?

