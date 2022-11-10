Petra Smith
Founder and CEO, Squirrels&Bears
Petra Smith is the founder and CEO of Squirrels&Bears, an award-winning marketing and PR agency helping businesses to look and grow bigger. With over 15 years of combined in-house and agency marketing experience, working with B2B and B2C brands globally, Petra is a strong advocate of size not being an obstacle, and that squirrel or bear-sized, any business can create a visible brand that drives sales and customer loyalty.
The Small Business Owner's Guide To Business Storytelling
The best storytellers immediately draw the audience into the story, capture their attention and set the tone for a unique experience that the audience will remember, whilst focusing on these five key elements.