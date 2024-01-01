Philip Bahoshy
Founder and CEO, MAGNiTT
Philip Bahoshy is the founder and CEO of MAGNiTT, an online community that connects MENA entrepreneurs with investors. Raised in the UK with Iraqi origins, Philip obtained an MBA from INSEAD in 2013 and a BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics. During his time in Dubai, Philip worked at Oliver Wyman in the Financial Services practice for three years, followed by nearly three years at Barclays Wealth working as Chief of Staff to the CEO advising on strategic initiatives. Philip has lived in the UAE for more than seven years and is passionate about developing the MENA startup ecosystem.
Latest
Shortlisted: Ten Startups To Look Out For At STEP Conference 2016
This year's edition of STEP aims to be the largest interactive gathering in the Middle East, and will be featuring over 200 startups from the Middle East and abroad.
Developing A Good Pitch: A How-To Guide For Entrepreneurs Sharing Ideas
Conveying information about your venture when trying to onboard new users, cultivate valuable brand partnerships, and bring people around to your idea should be just as clear as your investor pitch deck.
