Rachel Ellyard
MENA Talent Leader at EY
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Words Matter: How Small Changes In Language Can Impact Women's Advancement In The Workplace
The ability to express oneself strongly is not restricted to one gender, but women are more likely to be criticized for it– and the criticism is potentially couched in more negative terms.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-