Raffaella Campagnoli
Founder and Managing Director, LIRA Strategy Partners
Raffaella Campagnoli is the founder and Managing Director of LIRA Strategy Partners.
With over 20 years of experience in strategy consulting in international firms, she was formerly the Managing Director at Accenture Strategy Middle East and Turkey for nine years. Raffaella left Accenture after 13 years at the company, during which she led transformation programs in multiple regions (Europe, US, Turkey, Singapore, Middle East), specialized in strategic planning, operating model transformation, zero based budgeting, digital transformation and innovation, ecosystem strategy.
Raffaella has been leading impactful transformations in industries like travel and hospitality, fashion, consumer products goods, and retail, thereby developing a trusted network of partners and experienced professionals.
Latest
Strategy Bites: Marwan Moukarzel, CEO, Alhokair Group Fashion Retail
"Alhokair is the only listed business of its type in the Middle East, and we currently represent around 85 brands, spanning from womenswear, menswear, kids and babies, department stores, shoes, and accessories, and a series of restaurants and quick service restaurants."
Strategy Bites: Hani Weiss, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Retail
Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, on how the enterprise has supported modernizing the retail sector and building KSA's digital infrastructure.
Strategy Bites: Jay Rosen, CFO, The Red Sea Development Company
Jay Rosen, CFO, The Red Sea Development Company, on leading the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project based on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.
Strategy Bites: Muzzammil Ahussain, Executive Vice President - Consumer Travel, Seera Group
Seera Group's Muzzammil Ahussain delves into his company's journey, how his entity is embracing Vision 2030, and what it means to sustain international collaborations
Strategy Bites: Salman Gasim, CEO, Swiss Hospitality Company
"We are in the middle of a huge national transformation: at a company level and at a government level, our mission is supporting the tourism human capital ecosystem to grow and become a global leading entity."
Revamping An Industry: How Ecosystems Can Help The Fashion Sector Gain Competitive Agility In The New Normal
The fashion landscape, like other consumer-oriented industries, can orchestrate new, innovative ecosystems to support brand and bolster value chains and competitiveness.
