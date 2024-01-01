Rajesh Nagjee
CEO and Mentor, Chrysalis Management Consultancy
Rajesh Nagjee is CEO and Mentor at Chrysalis Management Consultancy, a Dubai-based company launched in 1997 specializing in consulting, coaching and mentoring business owners and CEOs. Rajesh’s strong commitment to achieving results has been described by many of his clients as “relentless.” Over the years, he has coached over 30,000 people in his high impact program Basecamp and mentored over 200 CEOs in his 12-month Acceleration Program. He has helped CEOs accelerate change to increase profits, cash flows and achieve a consistent 20% year on year growth plus an effective work life balance.
Five Mistakes That Can Derail Your Business (And How To Avoid Them In Your Enterprise)
Collections will become difficult, credit from suppliers will start to shrink, the cost of raising funds will go up, and sales will slow down. In this scenario, do you know what to do to weather the storm? More importantly, do you know what not to do?
