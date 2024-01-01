CEO and Mentor, Chrysalis Management Consultancy

Rajesh Nagjee is CEO and Mentor at Chrysalis Management Consultancy, a Dubai-based company launched in 1997 specializing in consulting, coaching and mentoring business owners and CEOs. Rajesh’s strong commitment to achieving results has been described by many of his clients as “relentless.” Over the years, he has coached over 30,000 people in his high impact program Basecamp and mentored over 200 CEOs in his 12-month Acceleration Program. He has helped CEOs accelerate change to increase profits, cash flows and achieve a consistent 20% year on year growth plus an effective work life balance.