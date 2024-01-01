Ramzi Al Mubarak is an Emirati risk and valuation professional, and an entrepreneur by passion, with a decade of experience working within the ins-and-outs of start-ups and financial services. His ventures, Fun Ride Sports and BeSport, are one of the first bike rental platforms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which garnered a large fan base, as well as regional coverage.

Overseen by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, he was part of the core team that launched Al Hilal Bank from the ground-up which subsequently received the 'Quality Appreciation Award', presented during the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in 2011 - the UAE's most prestigious business excellence award.