Rasih Ozturkmen
Rasih Ozturkmen is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Carbonaires, a unique environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principled carbon asset management company that invests in the creation and expansion of high-integrity carbon credit projects.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Profit With Purpose: Eight Tips For Green Entrepreneurs In The GCC
In the UAE, the government is placing a significant emphasis on nurturing local green technology businesses.
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
