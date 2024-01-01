Robert McGovern
Digital Strategist, Horizontal Integration Dubai
Latest
It's Time To Push Back Against Distraction
Indistractable author Nir Eyal on how to stand up against an onslaught of connectivity.
Rethink Your Relationship With Your Phone
Our reliance on our devices, and the feeling of round-the-clock connectedness, can impair our ability to concentrate, think creatively, interact in a social setting, and can even take a toll on our mental health.
Five Key Aspects SMEs Should Consider For Their Digital Strategy In The Middle East
The opportunities for SMEs to utilise the growing opportunities that digital platforms and tech-savvy consumers offers are immense.