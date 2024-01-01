Sam Blatteis is an authoritative Middle East Public Policy Leader from Silicon Valley with 20 years experience in the project implementation and high tech economic worlds. The co-founder and CEO of The MENA Catalysts, a premium brand public policy and government relations firm advising senior leaders at technology multinationals expanding in the region on their public policy priorities, Sam has structured and led their Gulf government engagement, tracking regulatory issues and solving problems. The MENA Catalysts is also, at times, asked by senior Gulf government leaders to develop high tech legislation and national strategy that can withstand the scrutiny of stakeholders, to develop their digital economies.

Sam sat at the table representing Google as MENA high tech legislation sharing insights from the high tech sector, that experts say will affect the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s digital economies for years to come. As Google’s Gulf Countries Public Policy Lead, Blatteis was responsible for Google’s policy diplomacy in all the Gulf states winning policy wars, delivering public policy programs, and building up the Gulf’s region’s high tech ecosystem. Sam has received numerous national and departmental awards for his Gulf public policy development programs including the U.S. National Fulbright Scholarship and special honors from leadership in the American, Emirati, and Saudi governments.