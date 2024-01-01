Samer Obeidat
CEO, Stallion.AI
Samer Obeidat, MGM, is a serial entrepreneur, innovator, and an angel investor who believes in creating shared value and impactful entrepreneurship. During the last decade, Samer has performed various top management roles, and the focus of his work has been investment management, fintech, and artificial intelligence. Obeidat is currently leading, with a group of AI scientists, Stallion.AI, an artificial intelligence solutions company with R&D operations in Ottawa, New York, Limassol, Dubai and recently Riyadh. Obeidat is also a Managing Director at Investifai, a SEC-regulated artificial intelligence-driven investment management, which is on a mission to transform the traditional asset management industry around the world.
How Artificial Intelligence Is Helping Fight The COVID-19 Pandemic
Spurred by China's gains in this area, other nations can unite to share expertise in order to expand AI's current capability and ensure that AI can replicate its role in helping China deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Five Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Disrupting Asset Management
The investment landscape is also being affected by AI- after all, AI can read and understand billions of pieces of data, which means one can spot trends better with its aid.