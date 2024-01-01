CEO, Stallion.AI

Samer Obeidat, MGM, is a serial entrepreneur, innovator, and an angel investor who believes in creating shared value and impactful entrepreneurship. During the last decade, Samer has performed various top management roles, and the focus of his work has been investment management, fintech, and artificial intelligence. Obeidat is currently leading, with a group of AI scientists, Stallion.AI, an artificial intelligence solutions company with R&D operations in Ottawa, New York, Limassol, Dubai and recently Riyadh. Obeidat is also a Managing Director at Investifai, a SEC-regulated artificial intelligence-driven investment management, which is on a mission to transform the traditional asset management industry around the world.