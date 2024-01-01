Shakeeb Saqlain
CEO, IslamicMarkets.com
Shakeeb Saqlain is the CEO of IslamicMarkets.com, a platform for the global Islamic economy. Shakeeb previously worked at Bloomberg L.P., specialising on their Islamic finance portal. More recently, he has held senior roles at Dubai Islamic Bank, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital. His academic interests center on development economics and creating entrepreneurial ecosystems in emerging markets.
Latest
Finance
Five Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Need To Leverage The Islamic Economy
The focus has shifted beyond simple wealth creation to economies that work to alleviate the social and environmental costs that derive from inequality.
Finance
Developing Crowdfunding Ecosystems In The Middle East
While the contribution of crowdfunding in the Middle East remains relatively small, the potential is enormous.