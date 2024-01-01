Sharifah Alhinai

Founder, Sekka and Khaleeji Art Museum

Sharifah Alhinai is the founder and Managing Editor of Sekka, and the founder and director of the Khaleeji Art Museum. She is a graduate of the University of Oxford and The School of Oriental and African Studies, and the recipient of the Arab Woman Award 2020. She tweets @sharifahalhinai

 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2022: Alia Al Farsi, Founder, Alia Gallery

Housing more than 100 works by the artist depicting womanhood, society and Sufism, Alia Gallery is currently the largest private art gallery in the country.

Entrepreneurs

Doing It All: Running A Business, While Also Studying At Oxford

Sekka Managing Editor Sharifah Alhinai offers insights that can help students who would like to venture into the world of entrepreneurship while they are still in university.

News and Trends

What Thmanyah's Acquisition Means For MENA's Homegrown Media Companies

Not only does this acquisition open up new dimensions for Thmanyah, it also opens up a world of possibilities for other media companies and publications that were born in the region.

Starting a Business

Five Lessons I Learned In My First Year Of Entrepreneurship

Don't let the glamorous thought of being your own boss fool you. Entrepreneurship is tough.

