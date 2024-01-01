Sharifah Alhinai
Founder, Sekka and Khaleeji Art Museum
Sharifah Alhinai is the founder and Managing Editor of Sekka, and the founder and director of the Khaleeji Art Museum. She is a graduate of the University of Oxford and The School of Oriental and African Studies, and the recipient of the Arab Woman Award 2020. She tweets @sharifahalhinai.
Latest
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2022: Alia Al Farsi, Founder, Alia Gallery
Housing more than 100 works by the artist depicting womanhood, society and Sufism, Alia Gallery is currently the largest private art gallery in the country.
Doing It All: Running A Business, While Also Studying At Oxford
Sekka Managing Editor Sharifah Alhinai offers insights that can help students who would like to venture into the world of entrepreneurship while they are still in university.
What Thmanyah's Acquisition Means For MENA's Homegrown Media Companies
Not only does this acquisition open up new dimensions for Thmanyah, it also opens up a world of possibilities for other media companies and publications that were born in the region.
Five Lessons I Learned In My First Year Of Entrepreneurship
Don't let the glamorous thought of being your own boss fool you. Entrepreneurship is tough.