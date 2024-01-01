Simon Stirzaker
Regional Leader - Health & Benefits, Al-Futtaim Willis Co.
Simon Stirzaker is the Regional Leader of Health & Benefits at Al-Futtaim Willis, UAE. He came to the Middle East in 1994 where he was instrumental in the shaping and development of the health insurance market in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prior to Al Futtaim Willis, Simon was the Regional Head of Development & Strategy for Middle East at the Royal Bank of Canada. He holds a BA degree in accounting and finance from Birmingham University, UK.
Latest
How To Keep Big Corporations From Poaching Your Startup's Best Talent
You may not be able to compete with the giants in terms of base salary but the benefits you offer could tip the balance.
How The UAE Healthcare Sector May Look In 2027 And What You Need To Prepare For
Taking the time to consider the future can be a very useful strategy when it comes to managing employees and the benefits packages put on offer.
Choosing Healthcare Technology Innovations For Your UAE Business
Five technological developments that will contribute to public health and have an effect on the healthcare costs to business.
How A Healthy Workforce Can Boost Your Company's Profits
A healthy, engaged workforce is key to a company's ability to maximize its productivity.