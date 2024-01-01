Sloan Kamenstein
Founder and Owner, Sloan’s Ice Cream
Sloan Kamenstein is the founder and owner of Sloan’s Ice Cream. Kamenstein’s rise to prominence stemmed from years of culinary practice in some of the best kitchens in the world, including London’s Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and kitchens throughout France.
Latest
Franchises
Executing An Experience: Maintaining Brand And Product Quality On An International Scale
Replicating the brand experience and product quality on an international scale can be difficult, but with the right business partners, open lines of communication and an open mind, you can find continued success in international markets.
Franchises
How To Adapt A Franchise For An International Market
Sloan's Ice Cream founder and owner Sloan Kamenstein talks about growing from the United States, to entering the Middle East market.