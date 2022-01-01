Solange El Rassi
Head of Corporate Communications at Al Aan TV
Solange El Rassi is Head of Corporate Communications at Al Aan TV.
Latest
Starting a Business
The Role Of Media In Championing Arab Youth And Voicing Their Concerns
The voices of vibrant and engaged Arab youth are becoming more powerful than ever, recognizing their realities, as well as the steps that must be taken to transform and bring about meaningful progress in their journey.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-