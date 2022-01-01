Solange El Rassi

Head of Corporate Communications at Al Aan TV

Solange El Rassi is Head of Corporate Communications at Al Aan TV.

Latest

Starting a Business

The Role Of Media In Championing Arab Youth And Voicing Their Concerns

The voices of vibrant and engaged Arab youth are becoming more powerful than ever, recognizing their realities, as well as the steps that must be taken to transform and bring about meaningful progress in their journey.

More Authors You Might Like