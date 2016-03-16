Soukaina Rachidi Alaoui
Founder, RisalatComm
Soukaina Rachidi Alaoui, a Moroccan-American third culture kid born in Morocco and raised in the UAE, holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of Delaware. Her professional journey has taken her across different continents and spanned various domains, including student recruitment, management, customer service, public relations, writing, and community development. In 2018, driven by her desire to give back to her community, Soukaina returned to Morocco, where she has mentored and empowered hundreds of Moroccan youth since.
Today, Soukaina is the founder and director of RisalatComm, or "Your Message" in Arabic, a Morocco-based social impact communication and consultation agency that seeks to help organizations of all sizes meet their creative, management, and capacity-building needs, and help Moroccan communities and leaders prosper. When she isn’t busy writing or talking about youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development, Soukaina is always trying to find new places to drink a good cup of coffee.
Latest
Effecting Change: A Practical Guide For Nurturing Gritty Women In MENA
A look at the insights and inspiration from the 2018 Achieving Women Forum.
11 Factors That Highlight The Maturing Of The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
Fresh from Entrepreneur Middle East's 2017 Enterprise Agility Forum, here's 11 insights to the growing MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Incentivizing Change: 10 Guidelines For MENA Women In Business
Lessons learnt at this year's Achieving Women Forum- a dialogue that focuses on how women can reimagine their value (and business values) to "hack" female empowerment paradigms, and incentivize real change.
Eight Points Of Reference To Help Grow The MENA Startup Ecosystem
The 2016 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's Enterprise Agility Forum, presented by du, discussed a variety of topics relating to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the main themes being on how corporates can support startups better, how SMEs can grow into new markets, and how burn rates need to be managed after an influx of funds.
Three Ways To Promote Youth Participation In The MENA Region
The youth of today are the citizens, business leaders and social influencers of tomorrow, and if we are not empowering them to join our social, political and economic frameworks, then we are condemning these institutions to failure and irrelevance.
Enterprise Learning Curves: 11 Points Of Reference On The Methodology Of Business
While the financial benefit of incorporating women in the workforce has mobilized some Arab nations to take strides to increase their participation across various sectors and industries, the fact remains that this process isn't the sole responsibility of the government.