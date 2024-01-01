Stephen Doran
Former Head of Finance, Virtuzone
As the former Head of Finance and Administration at Virtuzone, Stephen Doran helped ensure the company maintain its position as one of the fastest growing business setup operators in the region through his corporate finance and accounting experience. Prior to joining Virtuzone, Stephen worked in a number of multinational organisations, primarily in finance and management accounting functions. Stephen holds a Masters of Business Administration specialising in Finance and Accounting.
Latest
Finance
Four Money Mistakes That Will Sink Your Startup
The net amount of cash moving in and out of your business is the lifeblood of any startup and must be managed with military precision, particularly in the early stages.