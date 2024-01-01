Steven van Belleghem

Speaker and author

Steven van Belleghem is one of the world’s leading thought leaders, speakers and authors on customer engagement. His new book, The Offer You Can’t Refuse, is out now.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Six Lessons In Customer Experience You Can Learn From Tesla

Tesla boasts an impressive net promoter score (NPS) of 96, and they have a truly dedicated following of brand advocates.

Growth Strategies

12 Golden Rules for Customer Experience Strategy

Each and every company is, of course, different, but there are some essential ingredients that, if executed well, combine to create a level of service that customers will truly love.

Technology

Six Customer Experience Lessons You Can Learn From Netflix

One of the major challenges businesses around the world will face over the next decade is the "war for talent," and there is a lot to learn from Netflix on that front.

