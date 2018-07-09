Suhail Al-Masri
VP of Sales, Bayt.com
Suhail Al-Masri is the VP of Employer Solutions at Bayt.com. Al-Masri has more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership, consultative sales, account management, marketing management, and operations management. His mission at Bayt.com goes in line with the company's mission to empower people with the tools and knowledge to build their lifestyles of choice.
Latest
AI: The New Engine Of HR
Artificial intelligence-powered developments are set to change how employers and recruitments operate.
Attracting Top Talent For Your Company
Here's how your enterprise can sustainably tap into qualified (and diverse) talent pools.
Standing Tall: Two Lessons On (Great) Leadership That Apply To Every Company
Entrepreneurs must search thoroughly for potential opportunities that might have been missed by other companies, including leadership styles.
In For The Long Haul: Building A Strategy To Attract (And Retain) Talent At Your Enterprise
Responding to the demands and expectations of the workforce is a starting point to enhance engagement, productivity, and retention metrics.
The Ultimate Guide To Keep Momentum Up In Your Company
There are usually several signs that will show if your business is losing its momentum, and falling into a trap of stagnation.
Love Where You Work: The Essential Elements Of A Meaningful Company Culture
Company culture dictates whether an employee feels comfortable to tell their boss about new ideas or existing problems, for instance.