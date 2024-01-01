Founder and CEO of Optimus Management Consultants

Sujit Sukumaran is a Distinguished Toastmaster, TEDx Speaker, a disability rights advocate, winner of the Dubai Quality Award for Innovation in Training for the year 2012 and the Founder and CEO of Optimus Management Consultants, a boutique consulting firm, in Dubai - UAE.Sujit Sukumaran started his career as an HR practitioner. Over the last 11 years, his practice expanded through steady engagements as a business coach, life coach, corporate and soft-skills trainer, graphologist (handwriting analyst), and motivational speaker. He works with businessmen, chief executives, schools, students, and professional bodies as a coach and trainer.

Sujit has also been practicing and teaching graphology for over a decade. During this time, he has trained hundreds of people in this discipline and also helped clients resolve roadblocks and reach optimum potential using grapho-therapy. He regularly imparts trainings to corporates and students in art of negotiation, presentation and public speaking, leadership skills, study skills, mudra therapy, and so on. His clientele is spread across a broad spectrum of industries ranging from government institutions to banks, schools, non-profit entities and multinational corporations.