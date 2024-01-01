Tammer Qaddumi
Founding Partner, VentureSouq
Tammer Qaddumi is a founding partner of VentureSouq, an equity funding platform for early stage companies. Qaddumi is also Vice President of Private Equity at Waha Capital, a diversified investment company based in Abu Dhabi with assets of c.$3 billion. Prior to joining Waha, he worked with UBS and HSBC in New York and Dubai, respectively. Qaddumi previously served as a Fulbright Scholar in Damascus, Syria and worked with the Office of Presidential Personnel at the White House in Washington, D.C. He serves on the Board of Directors of Addax Bank in Bahrain and of the Yale Arab Alumni Association.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Putting The Middle East Back In The Middle (As The World Order Shifts East)
We could be looking at a new Silk Road, where the MENA once again finds itself situated in the middle, geographically and strategically.
Entrepreneurs
The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?
VentureSouq Founding Partner Tammer Qaddummi talks about his views on the app-reliant business market.