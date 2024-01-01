Taarek Hinedi
Vice President of Middle East and Africa Operations at FedEx Express
Taarek Hinedi is the Vice President of Middle East and Africa Operations at FedEx Express.
Latest
Entrepreneurs
From Crop To Cup: How Logistics Can Unlock Growth Opportunities For Coffee Entrepreneurs In Saudi Arabia
By leveraging customized logistics solutions, SMEs can ensure the delivery of fresh and well-preserved coffee to coffee enthusiasts around the world.
Growth Strategies
The MENA Needs To Empower Its Young Entrepreneurs To Create Sustainable Economies
It's the talent of tomorrow who will lead. Two-thirds of the Gen Z population have already started or are planning to start their own business.