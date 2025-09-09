You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has reported record-breaking growth in the first half of 2025, underlining the capital's position as one of the world's fastest-growing financial centres. The international financial centre issued 11,128 licences during the six-month period, reflecting accelerating demand from regional and global firms seeking to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi.

The strong performance was mirrored in market metrics, with companies listed on ADGM reaching a combined market capitalisation of AED 500 billion (US$136 billion). Meanwhile, assets under management (AUM) surged by 42% compared with the same period in 2024, underscoring investor confidence and the centre's growing role as a platform for capital deployment.

Officials credited the expansion to a combination of progressive regulation, deepening capital markets, and a thriving ecosystem of financial and professional services. The growth also aligns with Abu Dhabi's wider economic diversification strategy, which prioritises positioning the city as a global financial hub and attracting international investment.

ADGM's success comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its status as a bridge between East and West, offering global investors access to both emerging and developed markets. The centre has also expanded its range of services across banking, asset management, fintech, and sustainable finance, with particular emphasis on innovation and green investment.

The record results reinforce Abu Dhabi's competitiveness in a crowded global financial landscape, where hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and London vie for international capital flows. With strong momentum in 2025, ADGM is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in driving regional growth and providing a platform for global firms looking to tap the Middle East's dynamic economy.

The first-half surge signals not only Abu Dhabi's rising influence but also the UAE's growing stature as a trusted, stable, and future-focused financial powerhouse.

