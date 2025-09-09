ADGM Posts Record Growth in H1 2025 as Abu Dhabi Strengthens Global Hub Status Licences surpass 11,000, market cap hits AED 500 billion as assets under management surge 42%.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has reported record-breaking growth in the first half of 2025, underlining the capital's position as one of the world's fastest-growing financial centres. The international financial centre issued 11,128 licences during the six-month period, reflecting accelerating demand from regional and global firms seeking to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi.

The strong performance was mirrored in market metrics, with companies listed on ADGM reaching a combined market capitalisation of AED 500 billion (US$136 billion). Meanwhile, assets under management (AUM) surged by 42% compared with the same period in 2024, underscoring investor confidence and the centre's growing role as a platform for capital deployment.

Officials credited the expansion to a combination of progressive regulation, deepening capital markets, and a thriving ecosystem of financial and professional services. The growth also aligns with Abu Dhabi's wider economic diversification strategy, which prioritises positioning the city as a global financial hub and attracting international investment.

ADGM's success comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its status as a bridge between East and West, offering global investors access to both emerging and developed markets. The centre has also expanded its range of services across banking, asset management, fintech, and sustainable finance, with particular emphasis on innovation and green investment.

The record results reinforce Abu Dhabi's competitiveness in a crowded global financial landscape, where hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and London vie for international capital flows. With strong momentum in 2025, ADGM is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in driving regional growth and providing a platform for global firms looking to tap the Middle East's dynamic economy.

The first-half surge signals not only Abu Dhabi's rising influence but also the UAE's growing stature as a trusted, stable, and future-focused financial powerhouse.

Related: ADGM's New All-in-One Mobile App Set to Enhance Connectivity With the Financial Hub
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Finance

Global Investors to Converge on Cannes for 27th Family Office Summit

High-profile gathering to tackle AI, blockchain, and the future of global wealth.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

The Future of Finance Won't Be Built on Innovation Alone — Here's What It Will Depend On Instead

The future of finance and technology depends on collaboration, not isolation.

By Farbod Sadeghian
Technology

Dubai-Based Arabic.AI Built an Arabic-First Autonomous AI Platform that Outperforms ChatGPT-4

Arabic.AI has developed Pronoia, a proprietary large language model that benchmarks show outperforming GPT-4, Deepseek and Cohere and other leading systems on Arabic language tasks.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

An AI-Made Animated Feature Film Backed By OpenAI Is Premiering Next Year

The feature-length movie, called "Critterz," is being made mainly with AI tools and is expected to debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2024

Supported by in5 and Fluidmeet, the Tech Innovation Awards 2024 celebrated the MENA region's tech ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff