ADGM's New All-in-One Mobile App Set to Enhance Connectivity With the Financial Hub The app offers real-time updates on regulatory developments, compliance calendars, commercial license renewals, and an exclusive professional networking feature.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Middle East

ADGM

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the UAE capital's international financial center, has launched its all-in-one mobile app, which aims to redefine how businesses, employees, and residents engage within the financial district. Designed to streamline connectivity, the app provides seamless access to exclusive tools and services, enhancing the overall experience within ADGM's community.

An all-in-one digital solution for businesses and professionals, the ADGM App offers real-time updates on regulatory developments, compliance calendars, commercial license renewals, and an exclusive professional networking feature to foster collaboration and unlock business opportunities within the community. For residents and visitors, it provides access to lifestyle features, cultural activities, exclusive offers, and a range of services designed to elevate their experience within the financial district.

"As a leading international financial center, ADGM remains committed to driving innovation and operational excellence," said Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority. "The launch of the ADGM App is a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity within our ecosystem, reinforcing our dedication to creating a digitally advanced, collaborative environment that fosters growth and progress across all sectors of our community."

This initiative underscores ADGM's commitment to fostering collaboration, supporting sustainable development, and enhancing engagement across Abu Dhabi's ecosystem. Strategic partnerships with key stakeholders such as Hub71, ADIO, Aldar Properties, The Galleria, and Numou have enabled the integration of key services into the ADGM App, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and enriching user experience.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

