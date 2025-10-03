Binance Launches The Blockchain 100 Award to Honor Top Creators Driving Blockchain Innovation The Blockchain 100 aims to spotlight individuals and teams who have made outstanding contributions to the blockchain ecosystem through education, information sharing, and inspirational content.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Dubai-headquartered crypto exchange Binance has launched The Blockchain 100, an annual awards show designed to recognize and celebrate the most influential creators advancing blockchain education, innovation, and community engagement.

The Blockchain 100 aims to spotlight individuals and teams who have made outstanding contributions to the blockchain ecosystem through education, information sharing, and inspirational content.

By honoring creators across seven distinct categories, Binance seeks to elevate voices that have profoundly impacted the industry and helped foster broader adoption of cryptocurrency and Web3 technologies.

Related: In For The Long Haul: Binance Founder And CEO Changpeng Zhao Is Going All In For Crypto

Eligible nominees must primarily produce educational or inspiring crypto-related content, be a public-facing individual with no major issues, and have a minimum of 10,000 followers on at least one major social platform such as X, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, Discord, Binance Square, or CoinMarketCap.

The Blockchain 100 features a transparent, community-driven selection process, starting with public nomination that will be open from September 25 to October 12, 2025 (UTC).

Community will be voting from October 15 to October 26, 2025 (UTC) on Binance Square. Verified Binance users will be able to vote once per category daily.

Final results will be announced on November 3, 2025 (UTC).

An in-person awards ceremony will be held on December 3, 2025, during Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai, where winners will receive engraved medals and participate in exclusive events.

Related: Breaking The Mould: He Yi, Co-Founder And Chief Marketing Officer, Binance
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Dubai Launches Employee-to-Entrepreneur Program to Nurture Startup Founders

Initiative by Dubai Integrated Economic Zones aims to transform employees into innovators as part of D33 agenda.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

UAE PropTech Market Projected to Hit AED 5.69 Billion by 2030

The UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for innovation, real estate, and smart urban living.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

10 Daily Habits of Highly Successful People

Adopting these daily rituals allows anyone to embark on a path toward success.

By Patrick Carroll
Data & Recovery

Give Your Company a Lifetime of Maximum Data Security for Under $350

Entrepreneurs need bulletproof security for their most valuable asset: their data.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

The Leadership Style That's Winning in the AI Era

How curiosity, humility and intentional action help best-in-class leaders make a lasting impact.

By Sam Reese