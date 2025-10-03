The Blockchain 100 aims to spotlight individuals and teams who have made outstanding contributions to the blockchain ecosystem through education, information sharing, and inspirational content.

Dubai-headquartered crypto exchange Binance has launched The Blockchain 100, an annual awards show designed to recognize and celebrate the most influential creators advancing blockchain education, innovation, and community engagement.

By honoring creators across seven distinct categories, Binance seeks to elevate voices that have profoundly impacted the industry and helped foster broader adoption of cryptocurrency and Web3 technologies.

Eligible nominees must primarily produce educational or inspiring crypto-related content, be a public-facing individual with no major issues, and have a minimum of 10,000 followers on at least one major social platform such as X, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, Discord, Binance Square, or CoinMarketCap.

The Blockchain 100 features a transparent, community-driven selection process, starting with public nomination that will be open from September 25 to October 12, 2025 (UTC).



Community will be voting from October 15 to October 26, 2025 (UTC) on Binance Square. Verified Binance users will be able to vote once per category daily.



Final results will be announced on November 3, 2025 (UTC).

An in-person awards ceremony will be held on December 3, 2025, during Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai, where winners will receive engraved medals and participate in exclusive events.



