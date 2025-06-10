CAP.G VENTURES Introduces its Fractional CMO Model to the UAE

"CAP.G was built to bridge the gap between bold ideas and real-world execution."

CAP.G VENTURES introduces its flagship consulting arm, CAP.G CONSULT, and its Fractional CMO model to the GCC region - a forward-thinking approach to marketing leadership designed for speed, agility, and measurable impact.

Born from a deep understanding of the complex challenges faced by growth-stage businesses, CAP.G VENTURES unites marketing strategy, business transformation, and digital innovation under one bold banner. Its mission is clear: help small and medium enterprises achieve sustainable growth without the overhead and inefficiencies of traditional agency or executive models.

"We're entering an era where agility trumps size, and clarity drives scale," said Ghayath Sioufi, founder and CEO of CAP.G VENTURES.

"CAP.G was built to bridge the gap between bold ideas and real-world execution. We partner with visionary founders, CEOs, and boards to eliminate bottlenecks, accelerate go-to-market strategies, and build scalable brand engines—without the burden of a full-time CMO."