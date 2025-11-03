FII9 Innovators Pitch 2025 Spotlights Five AI Trailblazers Transforming Health, Materials, and Compute The five finalists of the FII9 Innovators Pitch 2025 were selected from a global pool of 576 applicants,

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

FII9 Innovators Pitch 2025

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute concluded the FII9 Innovators Pitch 2025, highlighting five standout startups pioneering breakthroughs in artificial intelligence across healthcare, materials science, and computing.

Selected from a global pool of 576 applicants, the five finalists presented their innovations live during a Plenary A session featuring rapid-fire three-minute pitches, an expert Q&A segment, and real-time audience voting.

The session reflected FII's ongoing mission to accelerate impactful innovation in AI and robotics, sustainability, health, and education.

The innovators recognized on stage were: Insilico Medicine — advancing generative AI for drug discovery and healthy longevity, Dunia Innovations — developing AI-driven materials discovery for clean energy and industrial chemistry, Rebellions — building next-generation AI inference chips for high-efficiency computing, Amplifai Health — leveraging AI thermal imaging for diabetic-foot screening, and Noematrix Intelligence — creating embodied AI systems capable of human-like learning and decision-making.

Closing the ceremony, Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, congratulated the innovators and confirmed their inclusion in the FII Institute Membership cohort for 2026.

He also announced the return of the FII Innovators Pitch in 2026, continuing the Institute's global drive to champion transformative, AI-powered solutions.

