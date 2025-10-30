Richard Attias, Acting CEO of the FII Institute, called FII "a platform for collective action, not competition."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII) opened under the theme "Key to Prosperity," uniting world leaders, investors, and CEOs in Riyadh to tackle the defining paradoxes of our age — progress versus fragmentation, innovation versus inequality, and power versus purpose.

H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund, set the tone, noting that more than US$250 billion in deals have been generated through FII to date. "We need a new model — a new era of collaboration for global prosperity," he said.

Richard Attias, Acting CEO of the FII Institute, echoed that message, calling FII "a platform for collective action, not competition."

Panels throughout the day explored how shifting global dynamics are reshaping investment and leadership. Larry Fink of BlackRock pointed to the GCC as "one of the world's most dynamic destinations for global capital," while Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih highlighted the Kingdom's diversification success, "Ninety percent of foreign investment now goes into non-oil sectors."

Finance ministers Rachel Reeves (UK) and Ali Al Kuwari (Qatar) discussed balancing national sovereignty with global integration, as tech leaders Ruth Porat (Google) and Mike Sicilia (Oracle) debated the race for ethical AI leadership.

A high-level roundtable featuring heads of state and investors including Ray Dalio and Gianni Infantino addressed a central question: Is humanity heading in the right direction?

Energy Minister H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to a balanced energy transition, while China's Vice President Han Zheng closed Day 1 with a call for shared responsibility, "Prosperity can only be sustainable if we pursue it together."

According to the FII Priority Compass 2025, cost of living remains the top global concern, while 77% of respondents support national AI strategies and 73% value healthy longevity.