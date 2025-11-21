Kingpin Raises US$3.5 Million Seed Round to Scale AI-Driven B2B Distribution Platform The round saw participation from Infinity Ventures, Red Swan Ventures, Mu Ventures, COTU, and Outliers, with additional support from Hub71 in Abu Dhabi.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kingpin

Mubadala-backed Hub71's SaaS startup Kingpin has raised US$3.5 million in seed funding to advance its AI-powered platform for global retail distribution.

The round saw participation from Infinity Ventures, Red Swan Ventures, Mu Ventures, COTU, and Outliers, with additional support from Hub71 in Abu Dhabi.

The company, founded by Harsh Sajnani and Guilherme Soares, develops infrastructure that connects brands, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers through a unified ecosystem.

Kingpin's platform integrates product discovery, sales, pricing, order management, and fulfillment, aiming to remove long-standing inefficiencies across global B2B retail.

The new capital will be used to expand its engineering and product development teams, strengthen its AI capabilities, and support market expansion into Europe and North America.

Sajnani and Soares, both third-generation operators from the retail and distribution sectors in MENA and Latin America, built the platform based on industry challenges they experienced firsthand. The company states that its AI-native approach is designed to replace fragmented workflows traditionally managed through manual processes and spreadsheets.
