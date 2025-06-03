Saudi Arabia's First Ever Tokenized Real Estate Transaction Set for Launch by droppRWA and RAFAL Real Estate

The transaction is a strategic inflection point as the RAFAL pilot will serve as a national feasibility benchmark for the future of tokenized property markets both in and beyond Saudi Arabia.

droppRWA, a sister company of Web3 technology provider DroppGroup,has partnered with Saudi Arabia's real estate developer RAFAL Real Estate Co, to execute the kingdom's first-ever real world asset (RWA) tokenization transaction.

The collaboration aims to introduce fractional ownership of high-value real estate assets, enabling everyday Saudi citizens to invest with amounts starting as low as single-digit Riyals. This democratized access model aligns directly with Vision 2030's goals of financial inclusion, digital transformation and citizen empowerment.

This initiative is also designed to attract institutional-grade foreign capital through compliant digital technology rails.

droppRWA will conduct a full feasibility study for property tokenization across RAFAL's portfolio.

A fully regulated proof-of-concept will be developed and executed, with RAFAL supplying live real estate assets for controlled transaction testing.

Faisal Al Monai, a droppRWA co-founder, "This transaction marks a paradigm shift. Around the world, we are witnessing the greatest digital transformation of the 21st century - the transformation of capital itself. The mission of this partnership positions Saudi Arabia at the forefront of programmable economies, with real-world impact for every citizen - starting at just 1 Riyal,you can "own a piece of Vision 2030."



"And for institutional and global capital, this will be a fully regulated pilot that provides a secure on-ramp for institutional-grade Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into Saudi Arabia. It merges stablecoin liquidity with sovereign-grade infrastructure, bringing real-world assets onto the blockchain with trust, speed and scale."

Elias Abousamra, CEO, RAFAL Real Estate, "At RAFAL, we have always believed that real estate should be both aspirational and accessible. This partnership with droppRWA is not just about technology - it's about democratizing real estate investment and creating a global platform for foreign direct investment into the promising Saudi market. For the first time, a young Saudi can own a piece of a premium development with just a few Riyals. That's a powerful idea. Together with our partners, we are proud to pioneer a new model of ownership that speaks to the inclusive and innovative spirit of Vision 2030.