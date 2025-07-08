The Executive Selection: Vacheron Constantin presents the Métiers d'Art Tribute to The Celestial This collection honors humanity's long-standing fascination with the night sky, inspired by a 2021 single-piece edition that portrayed the Leo constellation.

Vacheron Constantin presents the Métiers d'Art Tribute to The Celestial, a series of 12 references each featuring a hand-guilloché and diamond-set dial dedicated to a zodiac constellation.

Encased in 39mm 18K white gold set with baguette-cut blue sapphires, these watches are powered by the ultra-thin self-winding tourbillon Calibre 2160.


Source: Vacheron Constantin

Celebrating 270 years of artistic savoir-faire, the dials depict zodiac signs with hand-guilloché illustrations and brilliant-cut diamonds marking stars. The guilloché work alone takes about 16 hours per dial, while 96 baguette-cut sapphires totaling ~3.87 carats are set by hand over 27 hours, creating a seamless circle of light around the dial.

The dial-making process involves eight meticulous steps, from sunburst finishing to diamond setting, culminating in an intricate celestial map. The Calibre 2160 movement is 5.65 mm thick, composed of 188 parts, and offers an 80-hour power reserve. It is decorated to the standards of the Poinçon de Genève hallmark.

Source: Vacheron Constantin

This collection honors humanity's long-standing fascination with the night sky, inspired by a 2021 single-piece edition that portrayed the Leo constellation. The Métiers d'Art Tribute to The Celestial continues Vacheron Constantin's tradition of blending haute horlogerie with celestial artistry.
