"Our message to global investors is clear. The UAE welcomes you. The UAE will provide the world's best environment for investment," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE Cabinet has approved the creation of a national investment fund with an initial capital of AED36.7 billion (US$9.99 billion) as part of a federal strategy to increase foreign direct investment (FDI), according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

The fund is intended to support FDI inflows through financial incentive packages and other targeted measures, the statement said, citing remarks from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

According to the announcement, the initiative aims to raise annual FDI from AED115 billion to AED240 billion by 2031, and to increase total accumulated FDI from AED800 billion to AED2.2 trillion within the same period.