UAE Sets Up US$10 Billion Fund to Attract Foreign Investors "Our message to global investors is clear. The UAE welcomes you. The UAE will provide the world's best environment for investment," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

https://x.com/HHShkMohd

The UAE Cabinet has approved the creation of a national investment fund with an initial capital of AED36.7 billion (US$9.99 billion) as part of a federal strategy to increase foreign direct investment (FDI), according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

The fund is intended to support FDI inflows through financial incentive packages and other targeted measures, the statement said, citing remarks from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

"Our message to global investors is clear. The UAE welcomes you. The UAE will provide the world's best environment for investment," Sheikh Mohammed said.

According to the announcement, the initiative aims to raise annual FDI from AED115 billion to AED240 billion by 2031, and to increase total accumulated FDI from AED800 billion to AED2.2 trillion within the same period.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

It's Time for Amazon Now: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Amazon

Amazon Vice President, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye Ronaldo Mouchawar on launching Amazon Now and redefining convenience across the region.

By Tamara Pupic
Growing a Business

Do You Know Where Your Contracts Are?

Contract management software can prevent violations, improve accessibility and save both time and money.

By Laura Plimpton
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Business News

Starbucks Is Releasing a Holiday Drink You Can Only Buy at Target

The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is less about the peppermint and more about driving foot traffic.

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

Inside FII9: Insilico Medicine

The FII9 Innovators Pitch 2025, hosted by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, spotlighted five startups that presented breakthrough AI-powered solutions transforming healthcare, sustainable materials, and next-generation computing. In this series, we explore how each of these innovators is shaping the future with technologies designed to deliver real-world impact.

By Tamara Pupic
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel