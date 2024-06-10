The final participants of the year-long program were selected from over 200 applicants from across 35 countries.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) -an initiative launched in 2018 by the UAE Ministry of Finance to foster innovation in the UAE- has announced the selection of 22 startups for the eighth cohort of its Innovation Accelerator program.

The final participants of the year-long program were selected from over 200 applicants from across 35 countries, with the developmental stages of the chosen companies ranging from prototype, to growth and scaleup. The final 20 startups of this cohort will be able to avail state-of-the art business resources, expert coaching and mentorship, as well as access to investment and industry connections.

Designed to help innovators and entrepreneurs in the UAE create a positive impact on the industries they operate within as well as the UAE's economy, the program has been aligned with the priority sectors under the UAE's National Strategy for Advanced Innovation. Since its launch, the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program has been instrumental in helping drive growth and development for a diverse range of innovative companies across the globe.

"Once again, we were delighted to select from such an innovative pool of applicants, each demonstrating tremendous potential to shape our future," said Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector, Chief Innovation Officer at the UAE Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry's representative at the MBRIF. "The fact that we continue to attract applications from the brightest talents around the world –and, indeed, enable success for so many entrepreneurs- is testament to our efforts to drive innovation and development, with the aim of helping achieve the goals of the UAE's National Strategy for Advanced Innovation."

The eighth cohort of the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator program is made up of the following startups:

TheraCann: A fogponics-driven urban indoor vertical farming solution.

Green and Seed: A biodegradable film and drip irrigation solution for rice and wheat cultivation.

Manhat: A sustainable water and floating farm solution.

Nadeera: A rewarding platform for communities that do recycling management.

Circa Biotech: A food waste management venture that aims to pioneer sustainability initiatives with insect farming.

Greenfi: An environmental, social, and governance (ESG) due-diligence solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) catered towards sustainable financing.

Jalebi: An inventory-first restaurant operating system that is on a mission to help restaurant unlock financial value through data analysis.

Aqlama: A platform that enable high quality data collection for AI development.

CrossVal: A platform that helps businesses build financial models in less than five minutes.

Duverse: A human-centric metaverse that builds business performances by utilizing AI as well as the advantages that come with the metaverse

BigDot: A decentralized digital commerce network for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Equevu: A smart solution for workplace savings plans and actuarial consulting.

Pulsar.ml: A platform that aims to redefine AI governance through the help of machine learning (ML) innovation.

Madari Space: A data management platform that can secure data centers in space for governments by providing added layers of protection against terrestrial threats, such as severe weather conditions.

Basetrack: A venture that offers efficient and sustainable autonomous trucking solutions.

Sulmi: An automobile technology company that offers UAE-designed and manufactured electric motorbikes.

SpaceLab: A platform that delivers internet of things (IoT) infrastructure and satellite data transmission.

Reme-D: A healthtech platform that has patented molecular diagnostics tools that are made in the MEA for the region's population.

Hoopla: A mental wellness app for children and parents.

OxyTech: An AI-drive platform that offers lighting software, hardware and services for the complex analysis of X-rays.

For more information about the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator program's eighth cohort, click here.

