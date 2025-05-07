You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai-headquartered real estate giant Emaar has launched an invitation to local talents and UAE residents to design a projection for Burj Khalifa.

The winning designer will not only receive a cash prize of AED100,000 but will also have their work displayed on the world's tallest building.

Applications will be accepted from May 6-26 2025, and must be sent to opencall@emaar.ae, accompanied by a short concept description explaining the inspiration and story behind the design.

The competition is open to artists, designers, and creatives, and is set to offer a chance to leave their mark on one of the world's most celebrated landmarks and share their vision with a global audience.

Emaar founder Mohammed Alabbar.

Participants are invited to submit original projection videos and animations that capture the spirit of innovation, creativity, and the vibrant culture of Dubai. Submissions should showcase dynamic visual content with a duration of three minutes and must comply with specific technical requirements to ensure seamless integration with Burj Khalifa's advanced projection system.

"At Emaar, we believe that talent knows no boundaries. Burj Khalifa stands not only as a symbol of human achievement but also as a canvas for creativity and innovation — open to everyone with a talent to share," Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said. "Through initiatives like this, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform where ideas can reach new heights. We are proud to open our doors to every dreamer, artist, and innovator, offering them the opportunity to contribute to our collective story of achievement."

A detailed set of technical specifications — including resolution, format, and mapping guidelines — as well as the full terms and conditions, can be found at HERE..

