Blockchain doesn't have to be complicated. Just ask Mintlayer founder Enrico Rubboli. Mintlayer boss says industry jargon is driving people away.

Mintlayer
Enrico Rubboli, founder of Mintlayer

For many, blockchain can seem like an intimidating concept filled with technical jargon, but Enrico Rubboli, founder of Mintlayer, believes it can be explained in the simplest way possible. Only an expert understands the importance of simplifying principles that are oftentimes perceived as daunting. The industry jargon and technical terms drive people away, making them fear blockchain rather than embracing it.

While most experts throw out highfalutin words to make themselves look credible, Enrico is the complete opposite. He deems it necessary to help people understand the space he thrives in. By providing explanations in a way that speaks to everyone, he ensures the majority of the public grasps what he does, and in turn, encourages them to welcome blockchain into their lives.

In his words, blockchain is like a highway—and understanding how it works is less complicated than expected.

Blockchain Is a Highway Where Digital Assets Travel

"Think of blockchain as a highway," Enrico explains. "It's a system that allows things to move from one point to another, just like cars traveling on a road," he continues. "On the Bitcoin blockchain, the only cars allowed on the highway are Bitcoin cars. If I send you one Bitcoin, that's like a car going from me to you," he adds. "But what makes this highway unique is that no one controls it. It's decentralized, meaning no single entity can interfere with how it operates," he emphasizes.

One of the biggest reasons Bitcoin holds value is its limited supply. "Visualize if there were only 21 Ferraris in the world. They would be incredibly rare and valuable, right?" he says. "Bitcoin is the same way. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins, which is why they hold their worth."

Mintlayer Builds a Highway With More Lanes and More Cars

Enrico and his team at Mintlayer have taken this further by expanding blockchain's capabilities. "What we do is like adding more lanes to the highway," he expounds. "Bitcoin only permits Bitcoin cars, but with us, you can have different kinds of cars running, just like how real highways have everything from Fiats to Ferraris. This means you can move other types of assets—not just Bitcoin—on the blockchain, creating new possibilities."

Swapping Cars on the Road With Atomic Swaps

One of the most remarkably innovative features of such a technology is atomic swaps, which allow users to exchange assets without needing a middleman. Enrico simplifies it: "Imagine you're driving down the highway in one car, and halfway through, you switch to another. That's what an atomic swap does. It lets two people exchange assets directly, safely, and instantly."

At its core, blockchain is reliable and resistant to alteration—similar to gold. "Just like you can't easily change the properties of gold, you can't alter Bitcoin's structure," he says. "It's been tested and proven secure for over 15 years, and that's why it remains a trusted digital asset."

For Enrico, making blockchain more accessible is key to its adoption. "At the end of the day, it's just a highway for digital assets. The better we make it, the more people will use it." His mission is to build a future where blockchain is as familiar and essential as the roads we drive on every day.

