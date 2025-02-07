You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Coming of Age" is the story of the entrepreneurial growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) over the last twenty-five years, spanning industries as diverse as fintech, healthtech and agritech, all of which have emerged from the desert since the new millennium, producing globally-leading transformative ventures and leapfrogging technologies. Featuring stories and reflections of pioneering founders from the region, "Coming of Age" conveys the MENA region's remarkable entrepreneurial journey to the point of today, where it is set to challenge the global order and to fully realize the potential of the largest young digital population in the world.

"Crucially, these MENA pioneers passed down DNA that is now quintessential to the contemporary Middle Eastern entrepreneur and is evident in other emerging ecosystems globally. The Originals also imparted valuable lessons on building businesses in resource-constrained environments. Operating under challenging conditions, where access to capital, skilled talent, and resources is limited, and uncertainty is a constant feature, today's entrepreneurs are always prepared for the worst. As a result, they build businesses that are resilient by design and follow a different playbook than their counterparts in Silicon Valley or Europe.



The successes of the Originals not only marked a turning point for the MENA region but also served as a powerful inspiration for the next generation of founders. Standing on the shoulders of these Originals, the new wave of entrepreneurs was empowered to look further into the horizon, dreaming bigger and aiming higher than ever before. Yet, as they reached for larger goals, they carried with them the invaluable lessons the Originals had uncovered – how to build sustainable businesses even with scarce resources.

This new generation was inspired by the resilience and resourcefulness of their predecessors, learning that scaling a business required not just innovation but a deep understanding of local markets, trust-building with stakeholders, and an unwavering commitment to creating value, even in the face of uncertainty. They had learned how to build an Adversity Advantage."





