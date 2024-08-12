Given her accomplishments, one cannot help but be curious about what's driving 10-year-old AlMheiri to do all that she has done and continues to do.

For Emirati Women's Day 2024, Entrepreneur Middle East and AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company, under the banner of #DrivenByWomen, are putting the spotlight on four female achievers from different walks of life in the UAE who, with their unique capabilities and contributions, are essentially driving the future of the nation.

Under the banner of #DrivenByWomen, these ladies will offer a peek into the precepts and principles that have guided their personal journeys to success; plus, by finding common ground between them and some of the finest automobiles under the banner of AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company, they will also seek to distill their own particular driving forces, and how they can be harnessed by other Emirati women wanting to follow in their footsteps.

The first woman we're featuring in #DrivenByWomen is AlDhabi AlMheiri, and when one talks with her, it can be difficult to not be bowled over by all of the achievements she has racked up at only 10 years of age. For starters, she is the founder of Rainbow Chimney, an online bookshop, retail store, and publishing house in the UAE that specializes in children's books and toys. In addition, this Emirati entrepreneur is a Guinness World Record holder too- in 2023, when AlMheiri was eight years old, she became the youngest female person in the world to publish a bilingual book series.

AlDhabi AlMheiri is the founder of Rainbow Chimney. Image courtesy: AW Rostamani/Entrepreneur Middle East

Given her accomplishments, one cannot help but be curious about what's driving AlMheiri to do all that she has done and continues to do, and to that question, she replies with a wisdom beyond her years. "Every day, my passion for learning and creativity drives me forward," she says. "Though I am young, I have discovered how valuable knowledge is. It helps me face my challenges, seize opportunities, and grow. This realization motivates me to seek new ideas, understand different viewpoints, and think creatively. Embracing this mindset enriches my understanding of the world, and empowers me to make important contributions. I also love sharing this enthusiasm with other kids and sometimes even grownups around me!"

For Emirati Womens Day, AlMheiri chose the Patrol Nismo -an icon of the region, which is the perfect combination of heritage and prestige with purpose- to take us to a location in Dubai that is particularly meaningful to her: the Etihad Museum. Besides explaining why this place means so much to her, AlMheiri also shared with us her message for other women in the UAE--see it all in the full video!

