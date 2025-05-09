du and Ignyte are Collaborating to Empower SME Growth in the UAE Partnership offers significant benefits, including free annual Ignyte memberships, exclusive plan discounts, and a collaboration on the Ignyte challenge to solve real-world problems for small businesses.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Image courtesy: du and DIFC
Karim Benkirane (left), Chief Commercial Officer, du; and Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub

du, the Dubai-headquartered telecom and digital services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ignyte, a digital platform curated by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) under the Sheikh Hamdan Initiative. The collaboration is set to accelerateartificial intelligence (AI) innovation, support startups, and expand digital inclusion across the UAE in line with du's commitment to fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through advanced digital transformation solutions for entrepreneurs.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy witnessed the signing of the agreement during a ceremony at the inaugural Dubai AI Week, which was held from April 21-25, 2025. The agreement was signed by Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

The partnership will benefit from the du Business ecosystem, offering bundled value and exclusive telecom integrations through a strategic platform collaboration designed to empower the business community. Startups gain from mentorship in business, technology, and telecom, which boosts their market preparedness and stability.

Simultaneously, Ignyte's network will promote connections with investors and corporations, speeding up growth and increasing the likelihood of success. In alignment with du Business' SME strategy, this initiative will enable SMEs by offering robust digital solutions that navigate the complexities of today's business world, propel digital transformation, and champion business excellence.

"Through our partnership with Ignyte, we are investing in the future of the UAE's vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem," Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said. "This collaboration enables us to support startups directly by fostering access to funding, mentoring, and problem-solving opportunities, all while equipping them with our state-of-the-art digital solutions. It's about creating a sustainable, innovative ecosystem where every entrepreneur can thrive."

"This strategic alliance represents a pivotal step forward in our commitment to cultivating a vibrant and future-ready digital economy in Dubai," Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub added. "Through our partnership with du, we are unlocking transformative opportunities for visionary founders to innovate, scale ambitiously, and thrive globally. Together, we are strengthening Dubai's position as a world-leading nexus for entrepreneurship, cutting-edge technology, and bold innovation."

In addition, this initiative marks a continuation and evolution of du's existing collaboration with DIFC. Moving beyond offering a physical workspace, the partnership is now deeply integrated into the DIFC platform, enhancing visibility and alignment with DIFC's extensive ecosystem and customer base. This strategic shift highlights an exclusive Telco and AI Challenge collaboration, bundled offerings for du business customers, direct access to an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and a digital-first go-to-market strategy.

In fostering this partnership, du and Ignyte aim to position themselves at the forefront of AI and entrepreneurship, and thus unlock scalable digital growth and introduce high-value use cases that will benefit the SME sector. The collaboration also aligns with the D33 agenda, aiming to directly engage with over 100,000 entrepreneurs in the next three years, making this a cornerstone for innovative and entrepreneurial success in the region.
