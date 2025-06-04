By bridging ideas with investors and corporations, E1H offers a fast-track for entrepreneurs looking to scale regionally and globally.

Ethara, an Abu Dhabi-based live events and venue management firm, has launched the inaugural Ethara 1TW Innovation Hub (E1H) Pitch- the UAE's first dedicated sports ecosystem and incubator.

The launch event, which took place at the Yas Conference Centre on June 3, 2025, brought together more than 100 key stakeholders from sport, entertainment, government, and investment sectors to witness the unveiling of startups shaping the region's sports and entertainment economy.

The E1H Pitch marked the culmination of a six-week program in which eight early-stage ventures received expert mentorship, strategic guidance, and venture capital support to fast-track their development.

By providing startups with unique access to expertise, commerce, and capital, E1H thus aims to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the wider region.

The event opened with keynote addresses from Mike Shapiro, Head of Ventures at City Football Group, and Mohamed Berrada, Partner at Portas. Their insights into global sports investment and the future of digital fan engagement highlighted the UAE's rising prominence as a strategic base for sports tech and entertainment ventures. The session was hosted by sports broadcaster Chris McHardy.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Ethara- that's why we created E1H with our partners at OneToWatch [a sports investment advisory firm based in Abu Dhabi Global Market]," Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, stated. "We want to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to build new ventures that add value not just to Ethara but to Abu Dhabi's global vision for sport and entertainment."

The event then highlighted how the eight founders from E1H's inaugural cohort address a wide spectrum of areas including technology, content, services, and sustainability.

E1H Cohort 1 startups:

• ArabsMMA founded by Zahi Ephrem: The first media platform dedicated to combat sports in the Middle East.

• Athlyn founded by Ahmed Cheikh Omar: A platform that bridges sport and corporate engagement.

• Esportian founded by Ivan Kerkoc: Merges traditional sports and esports education.

• Icosium Technologies founded by Billel Boudouma and Mohamed Ali: This venture blends robotics, AI, and human experience to deliver real-world micro-automation solutions.

• MyParkBuddy founded by Daniel Hachem: Aims to revolutionize urban mobility through smart parking solutions.

• Neoma founded by Francois Chabaudie: Aims to improve human interactions through smart environments.

• The Mettleset founded by Dawn Barnable: A platform to tell meaningful stories through the lens of sport.

• E1H Venture Studio, Greenlight Abu Dhabi Branding (GADB) founded by Robert Angelieri: Drives innovation in sustainable events through branding, logistics, and venue strategy.