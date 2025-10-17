At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency, to explore how Italy's largest-ever startup delegation is redefining "Made in Italy" for the digital age. From AI to fintech, Soldani highlighted how Italy's blend of heritage, innovation, and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with Dubai's vision for a global tech-driven future.

At this year's Expand North Star 2025, the world's largest startup event organised by GITEX GLOBAL and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one country stood out for seamlessly blending heritage and innovation — Italy.

Led by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Italy unveiled its largest-ever delegation to the event, marking a 25% increase from last year. The Italian Pavilion at Dubai Harbour became a hive of creativity and technology, hosting 30 startups and scale-ups spanning AI, fintech, digital health, cybersecurity, immersive technologies, and aviation safety. Each represented a new chapter in Italy's evolution from a land celebrated for craftsmanship to one defined by ingenuity.

For Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency in the UAE and Oman, this growing presence reflects a strategic alignment between two innovation-driven economies.

"Expand North Star has become a crucial gateway for Italian startups to accelerate international growth," he shared in conversation with Entrepreneur Middle East. "The UAE, already Italy's leading trade partner in the Arab world, is a natural partner for scale-up and collaboration. This year, we're proud to present 30 companies that embody Italy's creativity, technology, and entrepreneurial strength."

With over 15,900 innovative startups supported by 260+ incubators and accelerators, Italy has cemented itself as one of Europe's most dynamic innovation hubs. What sets the country apart, Soldani noted, is the combination of Europe's largest industrial base with a thriving startup sector that's increasingly in sync with the UAE's own vision for digital transformation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing.

But beyond the numbers lies something deeper — the enduring allure of "Made in Italy." In Dubai, a city defined by its fusion of cultures and its appetite for luxury, Italian products have found not just a market, but an audience that appreciates the art of refinement.

"Dubai has evolved into a hub of culture and commerce," Soldani explained. "Its consumers value sophistication and craftsmanship — qualities that define Italian excellence. Whether it's fashion, furniture, automobiles, or healthcare, 'Made in Italy' continues to stand for authenticity, innovation, and style."

Italian brands, he added, are constantly evolving — preserving their traditions while leading in modern trends. That ability to innovate without losing identity is what ensures their relevance in markets like the UAE, where heritage and progress coexist harmoniously.

The synergy between Italy's creative DNA and Dubai's global ambition was on full display throughout Expand North Star. Beyond the pavilion, Italian startups took to the stage at the Supernova Challenge, the region's leading pitch competition, and later at Superconnectors Dubai, a networking experience designed to link entrepreneurs with the investors, mentors, and partners who can elevate their growth.

Soldani will also join a thought-leadership panel, "Building Europe's Next Wave of Digital Powerhouses," highlighting how Europe — and Italy in particular — is emerging as a hub for deep-tech innovation and engineering excellence.

As Expand North Star 2025 celebrates a decade of innovation, Italy's presence serves as a reminder that the essence of progress often lies in balance — between tradition and technology, creativity and commerce. In Dubai's thriving digital economy, "Made in Italy" isn't just a label; it's a legacy evolving for the future.