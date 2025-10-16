Mina Vucic

Mina Vucic is the Director of Production and Multimedia at BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

GITEX 2025: Hamad Al Marzooqi on Powering the Next Era of Digital Transformation at e& UAE

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Hamad Al Marzooqi, SVP of Presales and Business Operations at e& UAE, highlighted how the company is driving the UAE's digital transformation through AI, IoT, 5G, and cloud technologies. His focus on building intelligent ecosystems is empowering businesses, enabling smart cities, and connecting communities across the nation.

GITEX Spotlight: Saleem AlBlooshi on Shaping the UAE's Digital Future

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO of du, showcased how the company is driving the UAE's digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, 5G+, and sovereign cloud. His vision focuses on creating intelligent ecosystems that enhance public safety, connectivity, and efficiency—empowering communities and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in digital innovation.

GITEX Spotlight: Mohammad Alblooshi on Driving Dubai's Fintech and Startup Revolution

At Expand North Star 2025, Mohammad Alblooshi highlighted his pivotal role in Dubai's innovation ecosystem and how initiatives like Ignyte are accelerating the growth of startups and fintech ventures. The platform provides entrepreneurs with access to investors, mentors, corporate challenges, and a startup-focused marketplace, helping turn ideas into scalable businesses and positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation.

GITEX 2025: Chip Strange on Ookla and e& UAE's Record-Breaking Connectivity

At GITEX 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East spoke with Chip Strange, Chief Strategy Officer at Ookla, about e& UAE's historic recognition as the World's Fastest Mobile Network for 2025, the first network globally to achieve this four times. Strange highlighted how this award, along with e&'s fastest 5G and fixed broadband networks, underscores the UAE's leadership in reliable, high-speed connectivity that empowers businesses, education, and communities.

GITEX 2025: Karim Benkirane on How du Is Powering the UAE's Digital Future

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East spoke with Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, about the company's pivotal role in driving the UAE's digital transformation. Under his leadership, du is evolving into a technology powerhouse, leveraging AI, IoT, 5G+, and cloud innovation to build a smarter, safer, and more connected nation.

Expand North Star 2025: Valerio Soldani on the Success of Made in Italy in the Emirates

At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency, to explore how Italy's largest-ever startup delegation is redefining "Made in Italy" for the digital age. From AI to fintech, Soldani highlighted how Italy's blend of heritage, innovation, and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with Dubai's vision for a global tech-driven future.

