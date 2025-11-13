Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, is redefining Dubai's real estate landscape through innovation, integration, and intelligent collaboration. As featured in The Visionaries powered by Publsh, his approach transforms development into a seamless ecosystem built on connection and purpose.

In a city where ambition reaches for the clouds and every new tower competes to redefine luxury, Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, is building something deeper — a legacy of connection, intelligence, and innovation.

As featured in The Visionaries podcast series powered by Publsh, Sous represents a new generation of real estate leadership that values relationships as much as results. With more than two decades of combined expertise among Dubai's leading developers, he established OCTA Properties with a clear mission: to reshape the development process into something smarter, more integrated, and far more strategic.

OCTA has quickly become one of Dubai's leading development management firms, offering end-to-end solutions that merge creativity with commercial precision. By focusing on exclusive branded residences, the company transforms properties into complete lifestyle experiences. Every project is managed through a comprehensive model that covers concept creation, operations, marketing, and sales — ensuring developers can focus on vision while OCTA handles execution.

Operating as a master agency, OCTA stands out for its ability to connect developers with a network of over 1,600 brokerage firms, ensuring each project benefits from diversified sales strategies and cohesive market positioning. With 4,600 units currently in the pipeline and a team of over 100 professionals, the company has become a vital bridge between ambition and achievement.

Its growing portfolio includes some of Dubai's most remarkable projects — SkyHills, SOCIO, Senses at The Fields, Rove Home, The Golf Residence Fortimo, Elie Saab Edition Jasmine Lane, Marriott Residences Business Bay, and DG1. Each development reflects OCTA's commitment to precision, consistency, and long-term value creation.

For Sous, the evolution of Dubai's real estate market lies in collaboration and intelligence. OCTA's approach is not simply about selling homes — it's about designing ecosystems where developers, investors, and agencies thrive together. Through this model, the company continues to push the boundaries of what real estate can represent: efficiency, innovation, and partnership at every level.

Aligned with The Visionaries ethos, Fawaz Sous and OCTA Properties embody leadership driven by insight and intent — shaping the future of development not through scale, but through connection.