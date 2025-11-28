Riz Ahmed's rise from SmartCrowd client to CEO reflects a leader whose belief in the platform runs deeper than strategy—it's personal. Now, he steps in to shape a new era of accessible, transparent investment for the region.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Visionaries, powered by Publsh, spotlights the leaders reshaping the future of the Middle East—those who don't just build companies, but redefine what's possible. In this edition, we turn to Riz Ahmed, SmartCrowd's newly appointed CEO, whose rise from customer to angel investor to board member—and now leader—reads like a testament to belief meeting opportunity.

Riz steps into the role at a defining moment for SmartCrowd, the region's first regulated real estate crowdfunding platform. His appointment is backed by co-founders Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed, and a Board that recognizes his rare blend of operational depth and purpose-driven thinking. With global experience spanning PwC London and billions in transactions as COO and CFO at GEMS Education, Riz brings both discipline and vision to a company built on democratizing real estate investment.

Yet what makes him stand out is not just his resume, but his mindset. He is the founder of EqualEd, an education nonprofit connecting volunteer teachers with underserved schools globally—a reminder that his leadership is rooted in access, transparency, and impact. For Riz, taking the helm at SmartCrowd is more than a career milestone; it's the natural evolution of a journey he began as an ordinary investor who believed in the platform long before he was asked to run it.

As he leads SmartCrowd into its next chapter, Riz carries a simple message: he trusted the platform with his own money first. Now, he's ready to build its future with the same conviction. Under his guidance, SmartCrowd is poised for a new era—one shaped by innovation, inclusion, and the belief that financial opportunity should be within everyone's reach.