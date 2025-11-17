Ajay Rajendran has transformed Meraki Group into a global ecosystem that unites real estate, education, and construction under one human-centric philosophy. His approach blends innovation, craftsmanship, and purpose to create spaces and experiences that inspire lasting impact.

In The Visionaries—a series that highlights leaders redefining industries through purpose and innovation—Ajay Rajendran, Founder of Meraki Group, emerges as a standout figure shaping the future of both education and the built environment. The series celebrates thinkers who transform ideas into lasting impact, and Rajendran's journey reflects exactly that: a commitment to creating meaningful, human-centric value across continents.

With a legacy tracing back to 1991, Meraki Group has evolved into a multinational, multiproduct enterprise headquartered in the UAE and Singapore. Under Rajendran's guidance, the Group has built a diversified portfolio spanning real estate development, premium K–12 international education, and a fully integrated ecosystem of construction and contracting services—from Civil & MEP works to steel, glazing, aluminium fabrication, landscaping, and architectural metal works.

Before founding Meraki, Rajendran served as Co-Chairman of Sobha Group, where he played a pivotal role in landmark ventures such as District One – Mohammed Bin Rashid City, developed in partnership with Meydan. His experience in delivering iconic, large-scale projects laid the foundation for Meraki's philosophy of precision, integrity, and long-term value creation.

As both developer and main contractor, Meraki Group has delivered over 100 high-impact projects across the UAE, including residential and commercial towers, hospitals, police headquarters, academic institutions, and major recreational facilities. Its vertically integrated model ensures uncompromising quality across every phase—design, engineering, construction, and delivery—setting new standards of efficiency and craftsmanship in the region.

Complementing its real estate and construction prowess, Meraki Education operates premier K–12 international schools in Dubai and Singapore, serving 5,750+ students from 108 nationalities. With a fourth school opening in Singapore in 2024, the Group's education arm reflects Rajendran's belief that learning environments should inspire, nurture, and empower global citizens.

At the core of Meraki's success is a philosophy rooted in customer-centricity, thoughtful design, and biophilic, sustainable principles. Every project—whether a school, community space, or high-rise development—is crafted with an emphasis on wellness, connection, and enduring value. Rajendran's vision merges contemporary amenities with green design and holistic experiences, resulting in environments that elevate both people and place.

By unifying diverse business verticals under one cohesive mission, Meraki Group continues to surpass industry benchmarks, earning the trust of families, investors, and partners across markets. And at the center of it all is a founder whose leadership blends strategic clarity with a deep appreciation for human experience—making Ajay Rajendran a true visionary shaping the future of global development and education.