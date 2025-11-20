Hasnae Taleb: The First Arab-African Woman to Conquer Nasdaq and Dominate Wall Street

Hasnae Taleb is the first Arab-African woman to trade on Nasdaq, a Wall Street prodigy, and a trailblazing investor reshaping global finance. As an advisor at Mintply Capital and a startup backer at Fuel Venture Capital, she is breaking barriers, building influence, and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders.

Hasnae Taleb moves through the world with the quiet certainty of someone who has rewritten the rules for herself—and, in many ways, for the industry around her. A Nasdaq history-maker and former Morgan Stanley, she carved out a place on Wall Street before she could legally rent a car, Taleb has become one of the most compelling figures in global finance. When she sat down for Paradigm, her clarity, discipline, and unflinching ambition revealed a story that stretches far beyond markets or milestones.

Born into the Idrisid lineage of Morocco, Taleb carries a sense of legacy that feels both grounding and propulsive. That duality shaped her rise: at 19, she began trading; at 21, she became the youngest Arab-African woman on Wall Street; by 23, she was managing $660M on Nasdaq's floor—an achievement that cemented her status as one of the exchange's history-makers. Years later, she would make history again, becoming the first female trader to ring the bell at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

But Taleb's influence now extends far beyond her early feats. Hasnae is a Managing Partner at Mintiply Capital where she navigates public and private markets with the same precision that defined her trading years. As well as this, she is a Partner at Fuel Venture Capital, where she backs founders shaping the next generation of technology, channeling her conviction into early-stage innovation across a portfolio supported by a $3.8B AUM team track record. Her perspectives—shaped by roles at Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, and the Abu Dhabi Executive Office—anchor her as a sought-after thinker in institutional strategy and market behavior.

Her accolades follow naturally: the Nasdaq Center of Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, the UAE Ministry of Economy's Lifetime Achievement Award, ADX's Silver Coin, and Filmfare's Business Influencer of the Year, among others. As a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Taleb stands firmly at the intersection of markets, policy, and global opportunity.

Yet even with a résumé that reads like a sequence of firsts, Taleb's story feels unfinished. She is still building, still backing, still opening doors. And in every chapter—whether on Wall Street, in the GCC, or across the global investment landscape—she moves with the unmistakable momentum of someone who knows exactly where she's headed, and whose rise continues to expand the space for others to follow.