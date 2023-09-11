The two-day summit convened over 2,000 guests including entrepreneurs, business leaders, as well as industry experts.

Fearless Fab Flamingo, a UAE-based entrepreneurial community for Filipino women, hosted Fearless Summit 2023 -said to be the first Filipino entrepreneurial summit in Dubai- from August 26-27, 2023.

Launched in 2021 by Ethel Bruwer, Fearless Fab Flamingo has organized key events that convenes the UAE's Filipino entrepreneurial community and has had a special focus on supporting female startup owners. The Fearless Summit 2023 has thus been its latest undertaking.

Ethel Bruwer, founder, Fearless Fab Flamingo. Source: Fearless Fab Flamingo

Held at Dubai Festival Plaza, the two-day summit convened over 2,000 guests including entrepreneurs, business leaders, as well as industry experts. 60 Filipino brands -ranging from fashion and food, to arts and other services- were able to showcase their business ideas using the pop-up market concept.

One of the pop-up brands at the Fearless Summit 2023. Source: Fearless Fab Flamingo

In a bid to provide a platform that encourages networking and knowledge sharing, the event also had panel discussions and keynote speakers discussing key topics pertinent to UAE-based FIlipino professionals.

Source: Fearless Fab Flamingo

Finally, a workshop that spanned both days of the summit, brought together marketing experts, creative agencies, business owners, media, as well as content creators.

The Fearless Summit 2023 was hosted with the support of six local and international brands as event partners.