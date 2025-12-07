From Radiology Specialist to Regional CEO: The Story of Dr. Naser AlRiyami's Rise as a Key Healthcare Leader in the UAE

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From the earliest days of his clinical training, Dr. Naser AlRiyami has carried a clear sense of purpose: to expand healthcare access, strengthen national capabilities, and develop the leadership needed to guide the UAE into its next era of medical advancement. Today, he serves as the CEO overseeing the Al Dhafra region, Burjeel Holdings, where he leads one of Abu Dhabi's most significant rural healthcare transformations. According to him, the work is deeply personal. "From day one, my target was to be in an executive role where I could bring change and add value for my country," he says.

He began his journey in the 1990s when higher-education opportunities within the UAE were still limited, and scholarships became a gateway for ambitious students to study abroad. According to Dr. AlRiyami, he was selected among the top performers to pursue his degree internationally, choosing radiology because it aligned with his desire to help people at a time when very few Emiratis were entering the medical profession. His training took him across multiple hospitals in the UK, giving him broad exposure to complex imaging practices and fast-evolving diagnostic technologies.

Returning home, he applied that expertise within a major government hospital, later pursuing advanced specialization in CT and MRI and completing master-level training and research. These early years built the technical foundation that still shapes his leadership today. "At the beginning, I was only a clinical person," he explains. "But later on, I developed operational skills, and each role strengthened my decision-making and leadership abilities."

According to Dr. AlRiyami, his career widened significantly when he began supporting clinical and operational missions in regions of Europe and Africa, helping set up medical centers and supporting healthcare delivery in complex environments. From his perspective, those years taught lessons that no classroom could replicate: how to manage hospitals under pressure, how to respond during crises, and how to lead teams in unpredictable conditions. He notes that these experiences sharpened his resilience, strategic judgment, and ability to align clinical needs with operational realities.

"When I returned to Abu Dhabi, I joined one of the country's leading healthcare groups, supporting the establishment of a major specialty hospital and rising through roles that included regulatory oversight, clinical services leadership, government relations, and executive management," Dr. AlRiyami says. Over nearly a decade, he helped shape the hospital's expansion and internal systems, drawing on his ability to bridge clinical teams with administrative decision-makers. According to him, his experience reflects this progression, documenting extensive experience in healthcare administration, project management, strategic planning, and innovation management.

"My move into the private sector brought new responsibilities as CEO of a major tertiary hospital, followed by a regional role leading international healthcare projects across several countries," Dr. AlRiyami explains. "These assignments deepened my understanding of global health systems and prepared me for my current position overseeing the Al Dhafra region."

According to Dr. AlRiyami, the mandate in Al Dhafra is clear: expand specialized services so residents no longer need to travel three hours or more for essential care. "Having a hospital just minutes from their homes made their lives easier," he notes. He attributes the region's progress to collaborative planning and a sustained commitment to bringing advanced capabilities, such as oncology, IVF, cardiology, pediatrics, and adult care, closer to the communities that need them.

Education remains one of his driving forces. His academic record includes multiple master's degrees, a doctorate in business administration, and an ongoing PhD program focused on artificial intelligence, an area he views as essential to the UAE's future. "Continuous learning allows me to speak the language of every department, ensuring informed decision-making across IT, operations, finance, and clinical functions," he explains. "I don't depend only on people, I use the best of my knowledge as well."

His long-term vision reflects the same national focus that shaped his early ambitions. He hopes to eventually serve the UAE in a senior governmental role and positions he believes would allow him to contribute meaningfully to shaping the country's healthcare landscape.

Whether rebuilding systems abroad or strengthening access at home, Dr. AlRiyami's path reflects a leader shaped by clinical depth, operational discipline, and an unwavering commitment to public service. And as the Al Dhafra region continues to evolve, his work stands as part of a broader effort to ensure that every community, no matter how remote, receives the care it deserves.